SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – South Windsor’s Haunted Torch Walk has been canceled due to concerns over Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The South Windsor Police Department said due to the EEE concerns during the evening hours, they do not want community members to attend the event.
The event wasn’t scheduled to take place until October 19, but the set up for the event would have to begin immediately.
The police department says they don’t want the volunteers to be at risk.
Last week, the state announced mosquitoes in South Windsor were tested positive for EEE. Since then, outdoor activities have ended at 5:30 p.m.
Experts say the season's first frost will effectively end the EEE threat, and many are hoping it will come by Halloween.
Even though there's still weeks before trick or treating, Spirit Halloween store manager Garth Rodgers offered some suggestions for those who want to be EEE conscious.
"This one is almost full body coverage with the exception of face and hands. For boys, we have options like Ghostbusters, which is also a full body costume. Limited skin for the most part, so less areas for mosquitoes to bite," Rodgers said.
South Windsor police are hoping the event will be able to take place again next year.
