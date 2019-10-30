HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The forecast for Halloween continues to contain more tricks than treats.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a strengthening storm will plow through the Great Lakes region Thursday and Thursday night with a cold front on its heels.
The result is a period of rainy weather, which is not good timing for Halloween.
"During the day [Thursday], we can expect showers or periods of rain," Haney said. "A southerly wind will intensify as the day progresses, and it will pump very mild air into the state."
Temperatures will rise into the mid- and upper-60s.
"For trick-or-treaters, Thursday evening will be quite breezy and balmy with temperatures in the 60s," Haney said. "There will be a risk for showers as well."
Later Thursday night, a southerly wind will intensify. Gusts of over 40 mph are possible.
"The southerly wind will become much stronger [Thursday] night, especially between midnight and dawn," Haney explained.
The wind will transport plenty of moisture into the state and the cold front is expected to provide the lift.
Therefore, showers are likely, some of which will be quite heavy. There may also be a risk for a thunderstorm.
Overnight lows will hover around 60 degrees.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning.
Drivers can expect plenty of puddles and wet leaves for the morning commute.
Conditions will improve once the cold front rapidly passes through the state.
The rain should end by late morning.
A partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon, and a strong westerly wind could gust to 40 mph.
Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state Friday night.
Temps should then dip into the 30s and low-40s. The wind will gradually subside.
