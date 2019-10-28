HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Over the next few days, clouds will be the main feature in advance of an unsettled stretch of weather.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's not good news for the Halloween forecast.
"Halloween is looking pretty unsettled with rain likely, but it will be mild with temps reaching the mid-60s," Dixon said.
Before then, Monday and Tuesday will feature temperatures in 50s and low-60s.
Some drizzle could develop on Tuesday.
"Wednesday, there will a chance for showers with highs between 60 and 65," Dixon said.
Then, a warm front increases the likelihood of rain for trick-or-treating on Thursday.
"Friday, showers could linger early in the day then during the afternoon we should see partial clearing," Dixon said.
The weekend appears to be dry.
However, temperatures appear to trend cooler, as of Monday's forecast.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
