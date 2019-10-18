(WFSB) Fun Halloween happenings are happening all month long across the state.
October 18:
Frankenstein Interactive Graveyard Lantern Tour, 6:30 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 1801 Academy Building, Clinton
The Night of 1001 Pumpkins, 6-8 pm, 599 Matianuck Ave, Windsor
Pumpkin Palooza, 6-9 pm, 191 Farmington Avenue, Kensington
Halloween Fun at Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine, 6-9 pm, 115 Newgate Road, East Granby
October 19:
Frankenstein Interactive Graveyard Lantern Tour, 6:30 pm, 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 1801 Academy Building, Clinton
Tech or Treat, 9 am – 12 pm, Wilcox Tech, Meriden
Pumpkin Palooza, 6-9 pm, 191 Farmington Avenue, Kensington
October 20:
Simsbury Spooktacular Chili Challenge, 12-5 pm, 22 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury
October 24:
Trick or Treat Stroll, 3:30 – 5:30 pm, Market Square, Newington
October 25:
Halloween On Main, 4 – 7 pm, Main Street, Portland
Trunk or Treat, 6 – 9 pm, City Pier, New London
Spooktacular Halloween Fun at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville
October 26:
Southington Halloween Festival, 2 pm, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Southington
Haunted Hangars Trick or Treat, 10 am – 3pm, 36 Perimeter Road, Windsor Locks
Walk of Horror, 6 – 9 pm, 31 Society Road, East Lyme
Happy Halloween at Old New-Gate Prison, 5:30 – 7 pm, 115 Newgate Road, East Granby
October 27:
Trunk or Treat, 4 – 5:30 pm, South Parking Lot at Hamden High School, 2040 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
Yard Goats Trick or Treat, 12 – 3 pm, 1214 Main Street, Hartford
October 30:
Truck or Treat, 4 – 6 pm, 837-919 Post Road, Fairfield
