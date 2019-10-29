HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's looking like it'll be a dark and stormy Halloween.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a strengthening storm will plow through the Great Lakes region Thursday and Thursday night with a cold front on its heels.
"The result will be a period of rainy weather, which is not good timing for Halloween," Haney said.
During the day on Thursday, showers or periods of rain can be expected.
Temperatures will rise into the 60s.
"Trick-or-treaters will have to deal with rain Thursday evening, but it will be breezy and mild," Haney said.
By Thursday night, a southerly wind will intensify. Gusts of over 40 mph are possible.
The wind will transport plenty of moisture into the state and the cold front is expected to provide the lift.
"Therefore, showers are likely, some of which will be quite heavy," Haney said. "There may be a risk for a thunderstorm as well."
The rain is expected to linger into Friday morning, which may not be good for the morning commute.
"There will be puddles and plenty of wet leaves," Haney warned.
However, conditions will improve once the cold front rapidly passes through the state.
The rain should end by late morning.
"Then a partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon, and a strong westerly wind could gust to 40 mph," Haney said. "Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state Friday night."
Temps should then dip into the 30s and low-40s. The wind will gradually subside.
"Overall, it's looking like a nice weekend for early November," Haney said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.