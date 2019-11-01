HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A powerful overnight storm bringing rain and strong winds has knocked out power to over 90,000 customers across the state.
There are reports of trees that have fallen on homes, cars, as well as power lines across roads.
Eversource is reporting 86,242 outages across the state.
United Illuminating is reporting 4,341 outages in the southwestern part of the state.
The following schools are delayed or closed today:
- Glastonbury Schools, 2 hour delay
- Eastford Schools, 2 hour delay
- Canterbury Public Schools, 2 hour delay
- Hebron Schools, closed
- Montville Schools, closed
- Portland Schools, 2 hour delay
- Regional School District 7 (Only), closed
- Regional School District 8, closed
- Woodstock Public Schools, 2 hour delay
The Metro-North New Haven line is suspended between the Westport and New Haven station due to fallen trees and overhead wire damage near Union Station.
Bradley International Airport is reporting one delayed flight:
- United Airlines Flight 1758 to Denver is delayed
Thomaston Police are reporting road closures after trees and wires came down.
Guilford Police said the following roads are closed:
- Crestwood Drive is closed at Jefferson Drive, tree and wires
- 39 Church Street, tree and wires
- 91 Three Mile Course, tree and wires
- Lake Drive is one lane in three areas, trees
