WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police made three arrests after executing a search warrant Wednesday.
The search warrant was executed at 25 Ayers Street around 2:30 in the afternoon and stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
The target of the investigation, 40-year-old Mark Rios, was arrested outside the residence without incident.
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of various drugs, including hallucinogens, a loaded .40 caliber Beretta handgun, a loaded Taurus 9 MM handgun, ammunition, and over $1,900 in cash.
Police also arrested 39-year-old Mylee Rios and 43-year-old Martiza Lizardi after searching the residence.
Mark and Mylee Rios were arrested on numerous drug and non-related drug charges.
Mark Rios is being held on $750,000 bond, while Mylee Rios was given a $500,000 bond.
Police charged Lizardi with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and illegal possession near a school zone.
She was released on a promise to appear in court.
