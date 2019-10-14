Hamden ACO rescues baby turkeys, brings them to rehabilitator

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An assistant animal control officer in Hamden is being recognized for helping baby turkeys and taking them to a wildlife rehabilitater center in Warren.
AACO Mitch Gibbs responded to a call for service in Hamden on July 25th after a resident said a predator killed a mother turkey, orphaning at least three turkey poults.
Upon arrival at the home, Officer Gibbs found four more turkey poults in the yard. Officer Gibbs kept the poults at his home overnight until he could bring them to a wildlife rehabilitater in Warren.
Officer Gibbs drove the 100-mile round trip to bring the poults to the rehabilitater in Warren where their chance of survival greatly improved.
The rehabilitater Cindy Stilson-Shook wrote to Hamden Captain Ron Smith thanking Officer Gibbs for his selflessness in helping the birds.
“Mitch, on his own time, drove them to me,” wrote Stilson-Shook. “I have raised a happy flock of wild turkeys that have been returned to the wild, thanks to Mitch.”
Captain Smith wrote, “I couldn’t be prouder of the dedication and compassion that was shown by AACO Gibbs.”
