HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of customers in Hamden woke up in the dark on Monday morning following the icy exit of Winter Storm Yoshi.
Homes in the town were some of the most impact by the storm.
In order to help crews work safely to restore power, people are being asked to stay off of the roads.
A parking ban remains in effect in town until the power is fully restored, town officials said.
The town warned that the outages and temperature drop created dangerous conditions for people.
Warming Centers are open around town to offer some relief.
That includes one at Grace and St. Peter's Church, which will remain open for 24 hours during the extreme weather. The others include:
- Grace & St. Peter Church 2927 Dixwell Ave.
- Police Department - 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 2 - 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514
- Fire Station 3 - 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517
- Fire Station 4 - 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 5 - 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 9 - 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518
More information on the centers can be found by dialing 211.
Crews said it was the freezing rain and ice that weighed down power lines or caused tree limbs to snap onto them.
That's what happened near Russ Collins' home.
"I was taking the ornaments off the tree and everything just shut down," said Russ Collins of Hamden. "I went outside and saw clearly what’s wrong."
Channel 3 was told that a number of roads in Hamden are impassable due to debris.
For those who have to travel, adding travel time to the morning commute is advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.