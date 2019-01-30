Clubhouse Cafe

The Clubhouse Cafe in Hamden is closed until further notice (WFSB) 

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- After a raid last week, the Department of Consumer Protection says a Hamden bar has been shut down until further notice.

Police raided the Clubhouse Cafe on Whitney Avenue last week, and found more than 130 underage patrons.

Investigators say many were Quinnipiac University students.

Consumer Protection officials say the business has been cited in the past for similar problems.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

