HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- After a raid last week, the Department of Consumer Protection says a Hamden bar has been shut down until further notice.
Police raided the Clubhouse Cafe on Whitney Avenue last week, and found more than 130 underage patrons.
Investigators say many were Quinnipiac University students.
Consumer Protection officials say the business has been cited in the past for similar problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.