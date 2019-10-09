HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Consumer protection officials shut down a bar in Hamden amid investigations for a stabbing and shots being fired.
The incidents happened at the K&D Lounge on Dixwell Avenue on Sunday.
The Department of Consumer Protection issued the summary suspension on Tuesday night.
The department said police found 23 shell casings in a neighboring parking lot from the incidents on Sunday and later learned that a stabbing happened earlier the same evening.
Police said they believe the two incidents were connected.
The DCP’s Liquor Control Division began an investigation of the incident. It said the bar will remain closed under a summary suspension until the case is resolved.
“I would like to thank the men and women of the Hamden Police Department for their cooperation and timely communication regarding this serious matter,” said Michelle Seagull, consumer protection commissioner. “The Oct. 6 stabbing and shooting, in conjunction with reports of a developing pattern of violent activity that are draining police resources imperils public safety, and demonstrates the need for better control of the premise by the permittee, backer, or their agents. We value the partnership we have with local law enforcement, which allows us to best respond to these incidents. I look forward to resolving this issue quickly.”
