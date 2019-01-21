HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of customers in Hamden and Bethany woke up in the dark on Monday morning following the icy exit of Winter Storm Yoshi.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, United Illuminating reported roughly 970 outages in Hamden while Eversource reported 2,336 outages in Bethany.
Total, U.I. had a little more than 2,200. Eversource had about 6,100.
United Illuminating said they expect all customers to have power restored by midnight.
Eversource also said crews are on track to restore the "vast majority of customers by tonight."
Throughout the day on Monday it was nearly impossible to pass through roads in Bethany without seeing trees down or crews making repairs.
"We’re at 97 percent out throughout the town very similar to the tornado event we had in May," said Rod White, director of Emergency Management for Bethany.
Some of the damage from Winter Storm Yoshi was in the same path as the tornado from last May.
"As soon as the temperatures dropped and the ice developed on the trees. It was just a continuation of the tornado. I think a lot of the trees were weakened by that event continued to fall, branches that hung up in trees fell," White said.
A downed tree with wires closed Route 42 in Bethany between Route 69 and North Brooksvale Road on Monday morning.
A tree company at the scene told Channel 3 that the roads were still glazed over and their trucks were in danger of sliding downhill.
"It’s unbelievable. It’s really the ice. The weight of the ice. We had one little boy that got injured. He was out sledding and a tree fell on him," said Bethany First Selectman Derrylyn Gorski.
One driver said he was stuck near a tree that was blocking a road. His car ended up on a patch of ice. Despite his best efforts, his wheels couldn't regain traction.
Instead, he offered some advice.
"I think [it's] probably best to stay home if you can and try to be really cautious with the route that you’re taking before being stuck out here in these wooden areas," said David Banach of Woodbridge.
Another thing to be cautious of is falling ice. Crews said ice on tree limbs has been falling in chunks.
In order to help crews work safely in Hamden to restore power, people were asked to stay off of the roads.
A parking ban remains in effect in town until the power is fully restored, town officials said.
The town warned that the outages and temperature drop created dangerous conditions for people.
Warming Centers are open around Hamden to offer some relief.
That includes one at Grace and St. Peter's Church, which will remain open for 24 hours during the extreme weather. The others include:
- Grace & St. Peter Church 2927 Dixwell Ave.
- Police Department - 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 2 - 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514
- Fire Station 3 - 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517
- Fire Station 4 - 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 5 - 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 9 - 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518
More information on the centers can be found by dialing 211.
