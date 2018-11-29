Soon hundreds of Hamden students will be forced to change schools after the board of ed approves a massive redistricting plan.
Two elementary schools - Church Street and Shepherd Glenn will be closed.
Tonight there was a packed house inside the Hamden Middle School auditorium.
Many people in the crowd were children anxious to learn if the school they love would get the axe.
The move not only affected the 2 elementary schools, but also the middle school the meeting was held at. As part of the plan, sixth graders will now move to the middle school.
"I feel like their putting money over education," fifth-grader Ella Figlar said.
Figlar learned she is one of about 1,000 kids who will be impacted by the school board’s redistricting plan.
Some parents like Ella's dad feel the process divided the district.
"It was kind of like Hunger Games school against school against school and the board of ed and the mayor they are all responsible for that," Tom Figlar said.
The district will also take back the Wintergreen School where Ella goes.
Wintergreen is currently a magnet school even though Hamden owns the building.
Soon it will become a public school again which upsets some current Wintergreen students who are also Hamden residents.
"I don’t like what they’re saying, I don’t know what the decision is, I don’t think it’s the best decision they can come up with," fifth-grader Jade Melton said.
Hamden school board members like Melissa Kaplan who was part of tonight’s unanimous vote to approve the plan understands why families are upset, but she says the district needs to save money or face an even starker future moving forward.
"Change is hard and that means that students will be affected by changing schools and any transition is difficult," Kaplan said. "But the other transition is cutting opportunities and curriculum and programming."
It’s unclear exactly how much money these moves will save the district.
The savings depends on how many Wintergreen students decide to stay at the school once it becomes public.
The plan will take at least three years to fully implement.
