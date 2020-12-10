HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden café has been shut down and its liquor permit was suspended after violation COVID-19 safety regulations.
The Dept. of Consumer Protection said the liquor permit for “Café Studio 1537,” also known as “Studio 1537,” was suspended following a party that was held on Dec. 4.
Officers were dispatched to Café Studio 1537 for the report of over-crowding. When they arrived, the parking lot was full, and cars had been parking along the road. Officers even witnessed patrons running across four lanes of traffic.
Upon entry, officers did not see any staff members or security guards checking identifications, or counting the number of patrons inside.
Inside the facility, officers found 25-30 people inside the bar area, and about 150 people packed into an area that had what appeared to be a dance floor.
“These patrons were not practicing social distancing and were dancing in ‘close proximity’ to each other,” the Dept. of Consumer Protection said.
Officers also reported that over one-half of the patrons were not wearing masks at all. They said about one quarter of the patrons had masks over their chins, and the remainder were fully or partially wearing masks over their mouth and nose.
The permittee, Evanisha Kidd, told officers that it was a private party, and that she did not know how many patrons were inside.
She also said patrons entered the building wearing masks, “but she told the officers that she cannot control who wears them once they are inside the premise.”
“At the time of the event, Sector Rules limited indoor private, social, and recreational gatherings at commercial venues to a cap of twenty-five persons. Moreover, premises were required to ensure that all patrons practice social distancing and wore face masks while not eating. As a result of the activities discovered on the premise by the Hamden police, the Quinnipiac Valley Health District ordered the premise to cease and desist all operations immediately and closed the premise in an order dated December 7, 2020,” the Dept. of Consumer Protection said.
