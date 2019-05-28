HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – The body of a man lost by a local cemetery has been found, according to family members.
In April, the family of George E. Johnson said they discovered his headstone at Hamden Plains Cemetery had been moved, but his body was misplaced.
During the process of the headstone removal, Johnson’s body was unearthed, but was misplaced.
Johnson’s niece, Michaela Fraiser discovered her uncle’s headstone was moved and said the cemetery told her they didn’t know where his body had been moved to.
On Tuesday, Fraiser confirmed Johnson’s body was found and was placed with the proper headstone.
Johnson’s original gravesite was on the right, but the cemetery has now placed him on the left side.
According to Fraiser, the family is going to pursue legal action against the cemetery.
The Hamden Plains Cemetery contacted Johnson’s family last Wednesday to advise them him body had been placed back in the ground.
Unfortunately, there have been problems here in the past.
In 2008, then state Attorney General Richard Blumenthal sued the former cemetery operator for a number of issues, including failing to mark graves.
The town stepped in 2010 after it got complaints from families about not finding loved ones.
U.S. cemetery services took over saying it’s been trying to clean up the lack of paperwork and the lousy record keeping it inherited.
Channel 3 was told the cemetery is looking at possibly 3 or 4 more vaults to unearth, with plans to do it one at a time, starting next week, in order to disturb as little as possible.
Fraiser says her family has not received a statement or apology for the incident.
