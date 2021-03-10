HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A crash in Hamden involving a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of a 14-year-old.
Police said the three-car crash happened on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Connolly Parkway.
A 14-year-old New Haven resident was driving the stolen car, which had been reported stolen out of Derby on March 3.
There were two other 14-year-old passengers in the vehicle.
All three were taken to the hospital after suffering serious injuries.
The driver was charged with second-degree larceny.
