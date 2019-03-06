HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two dogs that have been locked up for more than six years have been freed.
Kato and Kleo, a pair of Rottweilers, got out of their yard in Hamden in 2012 and bit a neighbor.
Kim Miller, the dogs' owner, has fought to keep Kato and Kleo alive after animal control officers and the courts ordered to have them killed.
The Rottweilers have been kept in kennels since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.