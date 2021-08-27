HAMDEN, Ct. (WFSB) - The Hamden Fire Department said they’re receiving more calls than usual, many because of the heat.
Assistant chief Charles Lubowicki said they average about 26 calls a day, but this week they’re getting more than 30, more than a third are related to the heat.
Lubowicki said, “calls like difficulty breathing, something is going on with my asthma, COPD, heat exhaustion from over exertion.”
On hot days, Lubowicki encourages people to stay in cool environments, going to community buildings like libraries or senior centers that have A.C.
Lubowicki stated, “they can use box fans, try to wear loose cool clothing, try to get some air flow as much as possible, kind of monitor themselves.”
The department also suggested people limit outdoor activities to the morning and early evening, stay hydrated, know your body, and don’t hesitate to call 911 if you’re feeling faint.
You should check on elderly neighbors.
“The elderly and people with medical problems, their medical problems are agitated more,” said Lubowicki.
Lubowicki also reminded people to not leave their children or pets in the car on hot days.
The temperature can climb to more than 120 degrees within minutes.
