HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a garage fire in Hamden on Sunday night.
They were called to 343 Fairview Ave. just before 9 p.m.
They said they found flames shooting upwards from the detached garage.
The flames were quickly extinguished before they could damage the nearby house.
The cause remains under investigation.
No one was hurt.
