Hamden garage fire

Hamden firefighters were called to 343 Fairview Ave. for a garage fire just before 9 p.m. on June 13.

 Hamden Fire Dept.

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a garage fire in Hamden on Sunday night.

They were called to 343 Fairview Ave. just before 9 p.m.

They said they found flames shooting upwards from the detached garage.

The flames were quickly extinguished before they could damage the nearby house.

The cause remains under investigation.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.