HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- While schools across the state are closed, school districts are working hard to make sure students are still learning.
In Hamden, boxes of manila envelopes stuffed with worksheets were ready for students in the district, giving them enough work to get through the end of the month.
With concerns over the coronavirus closing schools across the state, Hamden started distributing the learning packets for its kindergartners up to high schoolers on Wednesday morning.
For anyone that couldn’t grab one Wednesday, they can still pick up the packets Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at three locations: Church street Elementary, Hamden Middle School and Hamden High School.
School districts don’t want students thinking this time off is an early vacation. Therefore, the worksheets will help keep them engaged.
“It’s helpful, because the next thing you know, you’ll have to start doing it yourself, so whatever keeps them occupied, instead of the internet,” said parent Quinton Jones.
For those not able to pick up a packet, all the work can also be printed at home by logging into the district’s website.
In addition to the work, for as long as school is out, Hamden is also providing “to go” meals to any child in town under the age of 18.
Something Angela Holloway and her son are grateful for.
“Super convenient. I know it took a lot of work to put this together so I’m glad it’s done. I’m happy people are taking advantage of it. Everyday we’ve come to get breakfast or lunch, it’s been packed, so people are taking advantage of it, there is a need and I’m very thankful,” Holloway said.
Now because its likely school is going to be out for quite some time, Hamden administrators are working on a plan for online learning, including exploring options for families that don’t have computers or internet access.
The district said it expects to provide those details in the upcoming days.
(1) comment
Hahahahaha. Hamden kids studying at home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.