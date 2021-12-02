HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Classes at Hamden High School are canceled Friday following a serious threat.
School officials made the announcement Thursday night.
The high school said that they had learned that someone may be bringing a gun to school Friday.
This comes after two Hamden public school students were involved in an altercation earlier this week. One of the students ended up being arrested after stabbing the other multiple times.
That student has since been taken into custody.
Police continue to investigate.
