HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Classes at Hamden High School were canceled Friday following a gun threat.
School officials made the announcement Thursday night.
They said they learned around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday that someone may try to bring a gun to school on Friday. Police were immediately notified.
As a result, they canceled classes for the day out of an abundance of caution.
The district also said that there will be an increased police presence at the school in the coming weeks.
It came after two Hamden public school students were involved in an altercation earlier this week. One of the students ended up being arrested after stabbing the other multiple times.
That student has since been taken into custody. Both face charges.
Back in October, a high school student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to the school.
Following the cases prior to Thursday night's threat, Hamden High School put its crisis team in place for students.
Police continue to investigate.
They asked anyone with information about the most recent threat to call them at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.