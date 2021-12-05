Hamden high school fight
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden High School will be closed Dec. 6 and 7 due to another threat.

The threat was made online Sunday night.

Hamden Police are investigating the threat.

According to the Hamden Public School's Superintendent, Jody Ian Goeler, the District is working with HPD and Mayor’s Office to create a reopening plan.

They plan to reopen the school Wednesday. 

Several students took proactive steps and informed their parents, school officials and police about the threats.

Anyone with further information regarding the origination of these threats is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

