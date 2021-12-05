HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden High School will be closed Dec. 6 and 7 due to another threat.
The threat was made online Sunday night.
Hamden Police are investigating the threat.
According to the Hamden Public School's Superintendent, Jody Ian Goeler, the District is working with HPD and Mayor’s Office to create a reopening plan.
HPS received another threat directed towards HHS community. In response, District is working with HPD and Mayor’s Office to develop reopening plan. HHS will be closed M and T and will reopen on Wednesday with increased safety measures.— jody ian goeler (@SuperHamden) December 6, 2021
They plan to reopen the school Wednesday.
Several students took proactive steps and informed their parents, school officials and police about the threats.
Anyone with further information regarding the origination of these threats is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.