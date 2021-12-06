HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - District leaders in Hamden shut down the town's high school for two days after someone made more an online threat over the weekend.

Police are investigating the threat, which was made online Sunday night.

According to the Hamden Public School Superintendent Jody Ian Goeler, the district is working with Hamden police and the mayor’s office to create a reopening plan.

HPS received another threat directed towards HHS community. In response, District is working with HPD and Mayor’s Office to develop reopening plan. HHS will be closed M and T and will reopen on Wednesday with increased safety measures. — jody ian goeler (@SuperHamden) December 6, 2021

Mayor Lauren Garrett, police Chief John Sullivan, and school leaders said the plan will increase school safety.

They plan to reopen the school Wednesday.

Hamden High School cancels class Friday due to gun threat Classes at Hamden High School were canceled Friday following a gun threat.

Several students took proactive steps and informed their parents, school officials and police about recent threats, officials said.

The school was closed on Friday for a separate threat incident that involved someone mentioning bringing a gun to school. That threat warned of a potential school shooting as well as a possible large fight on the campus.

The threats also followed an actual violent event that involved two students. Last week, police said two freshmen got into a fight outside of the school.

A 13-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old classmate multiple times.

A few months before that, a student was arrested and accused of bringing a loaded gun to the school.

Anyone with information regarding the origination of the threats is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.