HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A local high school is doing its part to keep first responders safe, by making face shields for every firefighter in town.
Hamden’s fire chief said it’s a community responding to a community crisis, and it all started with an idea from a high school junior.
Connor LaRocque already had been using a 3D printer at home to make face shields for healthcare professionals. He then thought of his school and reached out to Dan Cocchiola, who heads up Hamden’s Engineering Careers Academy.
“We have 5 to 6 3D printers, is there any way we can use those and is there anybody in that community that can use that,” Cocchiola said. “We reached out to the chief and he said please, we need them right now, we need them for our people.”
So, they got to work printing up the plastic frames for the face shields, enough for every firefighter in town.
This is just the first batch and we’re told up next will be this model, which is a little sturdier.
“Our people are taking our 3D printers home, so they can continue to print around the clock,” Cocchiola siad. “It takes about 4 hours to print one, which is why the capacity of getting 6, 7, 8 3D printers going at once is the only way to meet the productions needs of our community.”
Hamden’s fire chief says he can’t thank Connor and the teachers enough.
“By being able to wear a full face shield in front of the face shield is another layer of risk reduction,” said Hamden Chief Gary Merwede. “In the market right now, it’s very difficult to get personal protective equipment for our responders, by them making this donation, engineering, manufacturing, it’s just fantastic.”
“This is Hamden strong. We are coming together as a town and as a community. We’re in a place, where we’re wrapping our arms around each other, metaphorically, even if we can’t do it literally, but that’s who we are in Hamden,” Cocchiola said.
The chief said they’re needed, and in fact, another local fire chief reached out to see if they could get some and the staff at Hamden High said they’ll continue to print them.
