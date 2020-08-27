HAMDEN (WFSB) - Powerful winds created widespread damage in Hamden.
The damage we’re seeing in Hamden is significant. We’re talking about impassable roads because of down lines and trees.
Based on what eyewitnesses told us, they believe they saw something more intense than strong winds.
Forceful wind gusts twisted and tossed trees like confetti.
“Every street we turned on either a power line was down or a tree trunk was down,” Katie Bonanno said.
Near Sherman Avenue and Sherman Lane, tree debris boxed-in vehicles.
Miraculously, no was hurt,
Neighbors say while ominous skies hovered above, winds whipped rapidly around them.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Gabrielle Beckett said.
“It was really extraordinary damage that happened in a very short period of time,” Mayor Curt Leng said.
At last check, United Illuminating reported about 35 percent of the town lost power.
The governor reassured the town UI crews are on the ground.
“What he told me was UI had as many — or as near as many crews — on now as he did for the tropical storm,” Leng said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.