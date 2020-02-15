HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The town of Hamden is holding its first gun buyback to help put a dent in gun violence and to promote safe gun storage.
The event is taking place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hamden Police Department, 2900 Dixwell Avenue.
Anyone who brings an unwanted or unsecured gun will be given a gift card for helping keep guns from falling into the wrong hands, according to Police.
The person dropping off the gun will not be charged with illegal possession.
There will also be a limited supply of free gun locks and car safes for people with valid pistol permits.
American Express, Stop & Shop, and Amazon gift cards will be given for the following guns:
- $25 - single and double-shot (Derringer style) handguns
- $50 - rifles and shotguns
- $100 - pistols and revolvers
- $200 assault weapons
"The Gun Buyback is a major prevention effort to help keep our community safe," said Mayor Curt Leng. "It will allow for the anonymous and safe disposal of potentially dangerous firearms before they become part of an unexpected tragedy."
Click here to make a tax deductible donation to the Yale New Haven Hospital Injury and Violence Program.
