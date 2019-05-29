HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a year since a tornado swept through parts of Hamden and still, some homes have not been repaired.
Home values have certainly gone down, but on Wednesday night, frustrated owners wanted to know why their taxes aren’t reflecting that.
Homeowners are still paying taxes as if this tornado didn’t happen. In some cases, people are not living in their homes and are still paying taxes on it.
Residents are paying their mortgages and full property taxes on homes that are unlivable.
“It’s absolutely absurd. It’s absurd,” said Kathleen Mastroianni.
Last year, the Mastroianni’s home on Gaylord Mountain Drive was so badly damaged they haven’t been able to live in it.
“Every room in my house is gutted right now,” Mastroianni said.
Roughly 80 homes in Hamden were damaged by the tornado.
Homeowners packed a meeting at West Woods School, wanting to know why their home valuations haven’t changed, even though their property values have gone down.
“It’s a statutory timeline, the assessor does not have the ability to just go out and change values,” said John Gelati, Hamden Acting Assessor.
Gelati says there’s not much that can be done this year, but homeowners can talk to him one on one.
“Taxes are, as we say, a fact of life and it’s a process and there will be a change,” Gelati said.
That change will be next year when assessments will be conducted and that’s when taxes could be lowered for these impacted homeowners.
“The analysis will indicate that the tornado has impacted property values and those will be reflected in new assessments,” Gelati told homeowners.
For these families, they’re already at their breaking point.
“I’d like to get into my house, put a for sale sign up and get out of Connecticut,” Mastroianni said.
It appears a lot of these families are going to be taking a loss.
This year, they’ll pay their taxes and next year it should go down, but their homes just aren’t going to be valued at what it was pre-tornado.
