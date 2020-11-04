HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden lounge was closed by the local health department after violating COVID-19 guidelines.
On November 1, Hamden police responding to the Dixwell Social Lounge around 12:30 a.m. for the report of a fight in progress.
When officers arrived, they found around 500 people on scene, with no social distancing or mask wearing.
Police said it took the officers nearly 30 minutes to clear the parking lot and could not locate anyone who was involved in the fight.
The Quinnipiack Valley Health District was called to the scene and cited Dixwell Social Lounge for four violations. The violations include failing to ensure that customers are wearing masks except when dining, failing to ensure customers remain six feet apart from each other, permitting a large gathering inside establishment, permitting a public health nuisance on your property.
On Wednesday, QVHD issued a cease and desist order on Dixwell Social Lounge, which will be closed indefinitely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.