HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of beating his girlfriend in Hamden.
According to police, 36-year-old Phillip Hill inflicted injuries to his girlfriend's forehead and nose.
The assault happened on Sept. 11 at a home on Pine Rock Avenue.
The victim needed to be transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Police said they conducted an extensive investigation which led to the application of a warrant for Hill.
Hill was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless burning, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.
He was detained on a court-ordered $50,000 bond and appeared in Meriden Superior Court on Sept. 16.
Hill was also hit with charges from two other outstanding warrants. For those, he was charged with first- and second-degree failure to appear. An additional court-ordered bond of $75,000 was set.
