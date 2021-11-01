MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden man is facing charges, accused in a domestic related shooting that happened on Sunday evening in Middletown.
Officers were called to Traverse Square for the report of gunshots, just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they learned that a 30-year-old man had been shot during an altercation. He had left the scene before officers arrived and was taken to the hospital by a friend.
Witnesses identified the suspect as 50-year-old Husamaldin Muhammd.
Police said Muhammd forced his way into a home and struck a female victim in the mouth.
He then reportedly struck the victim with a pistol before shooting him in the shoulder.
Muhammd left the scene but was later located at his home in Hamden.
Officers were able to take him into custody and charge him with criminal attempt to commit murder, commission of an a/b/c felony with a firearm, first-degree assault, home invasion, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault.
He’s being held on a $750,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police at 860-638-4140.
