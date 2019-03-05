HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in Hamden after allegedly exposing himself.
Police were called to the area of Arch Street and Fairview Avenue on Monday.
A woman told police the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Andrew Porter, was sitting in the front seat of his car when he exposed his genitals.
He also asked the victim if she “wanted to watch.”
Porter was charged with public indecency and breach of peace.
He was given a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.