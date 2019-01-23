HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A lengthy investigation led to the arrest of a man in Hamden on drug charges.
Police said they arrested 29-year-old Clemente Holmes after they executed a search warrant at his apartment on Goodrich Street.
While executing the warrant, investigators said they found 374 wax folds of heroin, 56 bags of crack cocaine and a firearm.
Holmes was immediately arrested.
Police charged him with two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a pistol and negligent storage of a firearm.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Feb. 5.
