BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden man, Shawn Gibson, was arrested in connection to the 2013 disappearance of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro.
Gibson is accused of murdering Castro with the help of Terrance Boyd.
Boyd was arrested yesterday in Columbia South Carolina.
Castro was reported missing in the September of 2013, and his body was not been found.
The evidence indicates that Gibson, with Boyd’s assistance, beat and choked Castro to death in room #1 of 941 Noble Avenue.
The evidence also shows that the two men attempted to clean-up.
They purchased cleaning supplies on multiple occasions at The Home Depot and rented vans twice, once from The Home Depot, and the other from U-Haul.
They reportedly used these vans to move Castro’s body more than once in the days following the murder.
During a post-arrest interview, Gibson acknowledge disposing of the body and agreed to cooperate with detectives to recover Castro’s remains.
Gibson is charged with murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Once the extradition process is complete, Boyd will be brought to Connecticut and will also be charged with murder.
