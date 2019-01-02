ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden man is facing charges following a deadly crash that happened in Ansonia in September.
On Monday, police arrested 24-year-old Zachary Mercer following a crash that happened Sept. 23 at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets.
Police said 78-year-old Garrett Dalton died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
During the investigation police learned that Mercer’s car had been previously listed as a salvage vehicle and didn’t pass an inspection to be registered in CT. His car was registered in Texas.
Mercer was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with out-of-state plates, violation of totaled vehicle regulations, and failure to obey traffic control.
He’s being held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 14.
