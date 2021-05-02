NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for the person accused of shooting a Hamden man over the weekend.
New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway says it happened around 5:25 Sunday evening on the 400 block of Shelton Avenue.
The 44-year-old gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital by car and remains in critical condition.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with authorities yet are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
