HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden man is facing charges after being in possession of more than 1,100 grams of marijuana, but that’s not all.
Police served a search warrant at a home on Paradise Avenue on Tuesday.
It was there they found 1,112.2 grams of marijuana, 229 packages of THC infused vape cartridges, 122 packages of “THC gummies”, 93 jars containing THC resin, and $9,420.
Police arrested 30-year-old Kyle Manny and charged him with possession of marijuana, and possession of over 1 kilogram of marijuana with intent to sell.
He was held on a $25,000 bond.
