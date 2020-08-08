NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden man involved in a police-involved shooting in 2019 has been arrested for a second time in just over a year.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, this past Wednesday, members of the Shooting Task Force conducted a traffic stop of an older model orange/red-colored Chevrolet Cavalier around 8 p.m. on Dixwell Avenue just off of Henry Street.
A check of the registration revealed that the license plate actually came back to a 2008 tan Chevy Impala.
The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Hamden resident Paul Witherspoon, exited the vehicle and began walking towards the sidewalk, but was then asked to walk back to the driver's side of the vehicle.
Witherspoon informed officials that he had left his license and registration at home.
As Witherspoon was searching through the vehicle's glove compartment for any paperwork for the vehicle, police observed marijuana inside his car.
Officials had Witherspoon remove his young child from the backseat while they conducted a search of the vehicle.
Investigators observed the butt end of a shotgun on the front passenger side floorboard, prompting officials to request the New Haven Bureau of Identification to the scene, who collected the firearm from the vehicle.
The shotgun was found loaded and the front of the firearm had been sawed off.
Officials were also able to locate several shotgun shells and 7.62 ammunition inside the vehicle.
It was later determined that Witherspoon did not have a pistol permit.
Witherspoon was then arrested on the following charges:
- Weapon in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a sawed off shotgun
- Loaded shotgun in a motor vehicle
- Risk of injury to a child
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Motor vehicle violation
Family members arrived at the scene and took custody of Witherspoon's child.
This is not the first time Witherspoon has had a run in with the law since the officer-involved shooting with Hamden and Yale Police.
In early August last year, Witherspoon was charged with DUI along with other charges after striking a bicyclist with his vehicle and then taking off, leading police on a pursuit.
Capt. Duff said that the bicyclist also took off from the scene before first responders arrived.
In Spring of 2019, Witherspoon was under the national spotlight when a Hamden and Yale officer fired several shots at his vehicle.
The officers stated that they believed that the vehicle Witherspoon was driving was involved in a reported armed robbery in Hamden.
However, no weapon was ever located.
