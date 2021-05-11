HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Hamden man, already known for giving back to his community, is now getting involved in government and making history in the process.
Having lost friends and family to gun violence, Daniel Hunt has used his experiences to help others.
Now he’s helping his town as Hamden’s newest member of its Human Services Commission, along with being its youngest member ever.
“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” Hunt said.
At just 24 years old, Hunt says it’s the experiences he’s lived through that have shaped his life.
“I lost a few friends to violence, I lost a cousin to violence in New Haven, it sparked that change that I wanted to create,” he explained.
The Human Services Commission oversees youth, elderly and community services.
“I want to expand a lot of youth mentoring programs in Hamden. I feel like that’s what we need in our town, because we don’t have many programs like that,” Hunt said.
Even at a young age, Hunt knows firsthand just how much of an impact it can have.
“I wasn’t always the best kid in school, but when I had a mentor, somebody to help guide me and be there for me, it helped me bring my grades up,” Hunt said.
From there, he said it sparked an interest in serving the communities he grew up in.
Four years ago in New Haven, he started a series of popular community walks, bringing the police chief, command staff, and officers to different sections of the city, reaching out and talking with business owners and neighbors while building relationships and engaging with the community.
He was set to bring those walks to Hamden as well, but the pandemic pushed it back.
When working in New Haven’s school system, he started the ‘Lunch and Learn’ program, bringing in guest speakers and mentors to spend time with students.
“We don’t have many programs like that, so I feel like if we have that, it will help the youth be more successful, turn a negative into a positive,” Hunt said.
All of that work hasn’t gone unnoticed. Two years ago, Hunt got a proclamation from the city of New Haven. This winter, he got a call from Hamden’s mayor asking him to serve on the commission, looking forward to helping those in his hometown.
“I’m real excited. This has been an opportunity for me and when the opportunity came, I said I’d love to. I feel like I can be that positive influence in the town,” Hunt said.
He took the oath of office over the phone recently, and his first meeting as a member of the commission is set for a week from Wednesday.
