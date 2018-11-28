HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Cracking down on tax dodgers.
One Connecticut town says it’s had enough of residents not registering their cars.
Hamden says it will soon be coming after those trying to skirt the law.
Hamden’s mayor says this problem costing the town big bucks and they just want everyone to pay their fair share.
New Jersey, Rhode Island, and even Florida.
You can find all different types of license plates in Hamden and because of that, the town says it wants those living here, to start registering their car here.
“They’re paying taxes on the motor vehicle anyway in order to get it registered, so just make sure they’re paying it to their hometown,” said Mayor Curt Balzano-Leng.
Hamden’s mayor says the town estimates there are 1,500 cars that are not currently taxed, but admits that number is likely higher.
That’s why Hamden is looking for a vendor that would investigate suspected tax violators, collect evidence, like updated addresses, and provide that to the town, so it could attempt to collect.
“We have 8,000 people that live on Mix Avenue in apartments, so you have people who are in and out on a regular basis, you have many, many students that are on campus and renting off campus, that add to that list. If a student comes into town and they live and Hamden and they can register to vote in Hamden, then they have to pay car taxes in Hamden,” said Leng.
Right now in Hamden, the current mill rate for motor vehicles is 45, but the mayor says if this program is a success, its possible it could go down.
“Make it fair for everybody, everyone is paying their fair share, bring some additional revenue in for the town and if we can do that, we can lower the mill rate on the cars next year for everybody,” Leng said.
The town hopes to have a contract in place with a vendor by the start of the new year, along with an amnesty month, where if people come in and register, they don’t have to worry about paying any late fees.
