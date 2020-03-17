HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- In Hamden, the mayor has ordered all childcare centers that care for more than 12 children, to close by the end of business day on Tuesday.
A Duck Pond Day Care in Hamden, Rick Atkinson said he knew this decision could come soon, but he didn’t expect it to be this soon.
He and his staff have spent the past few days making changes to the facility, cleaning and disinfecting.
The staff and the children have constantly been washing their hands and wiping down door knobs, tables, and more.
Atkinson said it’s tough to have to close, even with the extra safety measures he was taking.
“I'm worried about my employees, how do I pay them? Are there grants? The town declared this, does he have a grant for us? Not low interest loan, loans you have to pay back,” he said.
Atkinson adds that he not only feels for his staff, but the affected parents too.
Many parents found out about the changes Tuesday morning and only have 24 hours to make arrangements for childcare tomorrow.
“I was hoping to at least get until Friday,” said parent Douglas Noble. “It would be absolutely devastating for us to lose this business.”
Mayor Curt Leng said he understands the burden families will face with this decision, but says state and federal government leaders are finding ways to offer financial relief.
He said the decision to reduce exposure could save hundreds by slowing the spread of COVID-19.
There is also an exemption in the emergency order the mayor issued.
According to that exemption, daycares can stay open only if they take care of a health providers' child.
This would apply to doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others.
