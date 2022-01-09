HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Lauren Garrett, Mayor of Hamden, tweeted on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
This morning I had a scratchy throat and a headache. I performed a rapid-test, the same kind of test that we have handed out at our 7 public distributions. The test registered as positive for COVID. I have been consistent with mask wearing. I am vaccinated and boosted. pic.twitter.com/E69LFCzgnE— Mayor Lauren Garrett (@LaurenGarrettCT) January 9, 2022
She used a test kit from the distribution to test herself.
(1) comment
If you have been vaccinated, good job. If you are unvaccinated, good luck.
