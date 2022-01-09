COVID test generic
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Lauren Garrett, Mayor of Hamden, tweeted on Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

She used a test kit from the distribution to test herself.

(1) comment

Dan7543
Dan7543

If you have been vaccinated, good job. If you are unvaccinated, good luck.

