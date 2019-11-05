NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden officer accused of shooting at an unarmed couple was on the docket to face a judge Tuesday.

Officer Devin Eaton was charged with assault and reckless endangerment charges.

In court, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Investigators said he crossed the town line into New Haven and fired at Paul Witherspoon and Stephanie Washington on April 26.

Washington was hit but survived.

According to court documents, Eaton thought the vehicle that the victims were in was involved in an armed robbery in Hamden.

The incident sparked protests over racial profiling.

