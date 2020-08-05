HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden police officer was injured after a crash on Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., an officer was preventing traffic from driving southbound on Whitney Avenue and Augur Street because tree branches and wires were in the roadway from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The officer was inside his cruiser with the emergency lights activated when a person driving southbound on Whitney Avenue hit the driver’s side door of the police cruiser.
Police said the driver did not attempt to reduce speed prior to the crash.
The officer and the driver of the car were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both cars involved in the accident were deemed totaled, according to Hamden police.
Hamden police said while the crash was being investigation, a car that was driven by 32-year-old Luis Rios was traveling northbound on Whitney Avenue. Rios drove around a Hamden police cruise and through yellow caution tape, nearly hitting three officers.
Rios was stopped on Whitney Avenue and was determined to be intoxicated. He was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to obey an officer’s signal.
The driver who caused the crash has not been identified.
