NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden officer accused of shooting at an unarmed couple is on the docket to face a judge Tuesday.
Officer Devin Eaton faces assault and reckless endangerment charges.
Investigators said he crossed the town line into New Haven and fired at Paul Witherspoon and Stephanie Washington on April 26.
Washington was hit but survived.
The incident sparked protests over racial profiling.
Eaton's lawyer said his client is expected to plead not guilty in New Haven Court.
