HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden officer has been suspended in connection to the disappearance of a missing Middletown man.
Officer Stephen Phipps was given a 20-day suspension for “inadequately investigating” an incident involving Peter Recchia, a man missing from Middletown.
Recchia, who has a history of mental illness, disappeared on Oct. 3 and was last seen in the area of Millers Pond State Park in Haddam on Oct. 4.
Before he was reported missing on Oct. 4, a report surfaced that he showed up at a woman’s home in Hamden the day before.
RELATED: Police seek missing man last seen near state park
The woman told police that Recchia entered her home in the early morning hours and sat at her kitchen table. She said he got through an unlocked door and she convinced him to leave.
Hamden police found Recchia afterward walking on State Street. At the time, however, a missing persons report had not yet been filed. They determined that he wasn’t a danger to anyone and let him go on his way.
The family filed a missing person’s report later that day and have maintained throughout the ordeal that Recchia was clearly in need of medical attention after walking from Middletown to Hamden over a 15-hour period.
RELATED: Family to hire private investigator in search for missing man
Recchia has not been located at this time.
He is described as standing 5’11” tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having gray hair, a mustache, green eyes and wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is being asked to call their local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.