HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck at least seven cars and a building on Monday.
Police said the car was traveling northbound on Dixwell Avenue Monday around 5:30 p.m., when it collided with two cars.
It took off from that scene and ended up hitting five more vehicles at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Morse Street.
Then, the car crashed into Tint Works on Dixwell Avenue.
That’s when the driver was seen running eastbound on Morse Street, while carrying an 8-month-old child that was strapped in a car seat.
Police later located the infant, who was with family members.
No serious injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at (203) 230-4030.
