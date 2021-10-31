HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Several police departments throughout the state are working to keep Halloween safe this year. Many are putting out safety tips and increasing protective measures. Hamden Police department is no exception. They say they will be expanding it’s Halloween operational plan. This plan includes increasing bicycle patrols, motorcycle units, and deployment of the Crime Deterrent Unit.
These security measures are a direct response to the uptick in gun violence they have been seeing over the past couple of days. Police are hoping these increased safety measures will deter criminal activity and increase public safety.
