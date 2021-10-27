HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden police got a report around noon today, October 27, of a person shooting someone in a car. They responded to the incident on Concord Street near Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.
The car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta.
Police described the suspect who was on foot, as a thin male, late teens early twenties, with short, braided hair and a black sweat suit. The shooter and the car fled the scene after the shooting.
Later, a 35-year-old male arrived by car to St. Raphael’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening shooting injury related to this incident.
Police are still actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4052.
Police say callers can be anonymous.
