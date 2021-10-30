HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden Police responded to reports of shots fired near Warren Street. The suspect who fired the shots was driving a red/maroon Acura, late 1990’s to early 2000’s model. The car also had tinted windows.
While the suspect was shooting, a house on Fourth Street was hit by the gunfire. The person living there was in the room that was hit by the projectile. The person was hot hit and did not sustain any injuries.
The shooting is still an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Robert Manfield of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit. The number is (203) 230-4000.
Callers can stay anonymous.
